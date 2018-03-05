6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Belly
2pm – Interview with Absofacto
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3:30pm – Bleak of The Week – the bleakest song we can find with Louisville Improvisor’s Chris Anger.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Marlon Williams wasn’t sure what his sophomore album was going to be about. Then, he and his girlfriend broke up. A thoughtful Williams recounts this understandably difficult situation with grace. We’ll explore the space around writing a break up album, his magnificent voice, and why it’s easier to write a sad song than a happy song.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.