6-9am: Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Walk The Moon

2pm – Interview with Dave Lory (Jeff Buckley’s manager)

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

On this Memorial Day edition of the Café, we’re pairing up different versions of songs and asking, “which came first?” You might be surprised to find out who first performed “Ring of Fire”, and how Jeff Beck could have beaten Stevie Wonder to the punch with his recording of “Superstition” if only his album hadn’t been delayed.

8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon

Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.