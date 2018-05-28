6-9am: Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Interview with Walk The Moon
2pm – Interview with Dave Lory (Jeff Buckley’s manager)
3-6pm – Mel Fisher
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
On this Memorial Day edition of the Café, we’re pairing up different versions of songs and asking, “which came first?” You might be surprised to find out who first performed “Ring of Fire”, and how Jeff Beck could have beaten Stevie Wonder to the punch with his recording of “Superstition” if only his album hadn’t been delayed.
8pm-9pm: The Guest List with Sean Cannon
Each week, Sean will have in-depth, casual conversations with musicians, comedians, actors, authors, and other notable weirdos.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.