Mondo Cozmo gave us a nice surprise when he dropped the recent Your Motherfucker EP, which he tells Kyle Meredith all about, as well as completely writing one of the songs on a flight. The two also discuss his working with Garbage’s Butch Vig, and the time he went to DC to talk with Congress about the Music Modernization Act, but not before going out the night before and getting “senator drunk.”

