Monster Magnet will be part of this year’s Louder Than Life lineup!

Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the anniversaries of their records Superjudge and Powertrip, which made their debuts 25 and 20 years ago, respectively. Wyndorf also dishes on Monster Magnet’s video for the track “Space Lord” being a part of TRL’s inaugural lineup, having a famous character from Deadpool named after one of their songs, and offers details on their latest LP, Mindfucker.

