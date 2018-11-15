As we say goodbye to 2018, join us for a Salute to the Sisters live from Headliners! Woodrow on the Radio will broadcast live from the club beginning at 9pm with the one and only Sheryl Rouse. She’ll pay tribute to the queens of soul with special guest, Otis Junior! Tickets are just $15 in advance, $20 at the door and on sale Friday, November 15th. WFPK members watch your e-news for a chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale! Get your tickets early, before they sell out!

$1 of each ticket sold will benefit Susan G Komen for breast cancer research!

8:30pm – Doors open

9:00pm – Broadcast begins with WFPK’s Woodrow on the Radio

Check out the go go dancers on our live stream at wfpk.org via LeoCast!

10:00pm – Sheryl Rouse is joined by her band and Otis Junior on guest vocals!

Midnight – Balloon Drop…DJ second set.

Pictured Events will be there throughout the evening for your photo taking fun. Get a big group together, or snuggle with your sweetie. Keep all the memento photos you want; they’re free with the price of admission!

About Sheryl Rouse

Sheryl Rouse is one of the most talented and energetic performers in the world. She has been compared to the likes of Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin and has performed with artists such as: Al Green, Eddie LeVert, Shirley Murdock, Frankie Beverly, Lenny Williams, and so many others all across the United States. She was a contestant on the world-famous, Showtime At the Apollo in New York City where she was victorious! She has played the lead acting role in several stage plays including: God Blocked It, Ain’t Misbehaving, Bubblin’ Brown Sugar, Grease, Dreamgirls and The Wiz. She recently starred as Harriet Tubman with Faithworks Studios production of ‘Mean To Be Free’.