She’s no stranger to the Louisville stage. Americana singer songwriter Alanna Fugate has played numerous shows and hosted open stages for nearly ten years, helping to nurture the songwriting community. Let’s not forget her 5 album releases and nomination for the 2015 Louisville Music Award for FOLK ARTIST of The Year. Fugate’s style is her own, but draws from the likes of Todd Snider, Townes Van Zandt, Conor Oberst, Ryan Adams, and Lucinda Williams. She’s shared the stage with such notables as Jason Isbell, Victor Wooten and David Wax Museum, and can add another to the list when she appears with Mason Jennings on Saturday, September 8 at Headliners. WFPK is proud to present the show. Here’s the title track to her last album, Ewing, the name of her hometown in Virginia. This is Alanna Fugate, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Twitter Facebook

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.