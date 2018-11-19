She’s perhaps best known as the singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist for the folk-rock band Hurray for the Riff Raff. Musician and political activist Alynda Segarra was born in the Bronx and musically influenced by New York punk attitude, and the street poetry of hip-hop. Musical predecessors including Woody Guthrie, Patti Smith, David Byrne and Bowie helped shape her songwriting and unconventional take on traditional subjects. Segarra is stretching out musically, currently touring solo, alongside My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. WFPK is proud to be presenting the final show of the tour this Wednesday, November 21 at the Louisville Palace. She’s also made her acting debut in Ethan Hawke’s new film, BLAZE, a biopic about the little-known Texan outlaw musician Blaze Foley. Here she is covering Lucinda Williams’ Drunken Angel, a song about Foley. This is Alynda Segarra, The Opening Act!

Official Instagram Facebook Twitter