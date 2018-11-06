Little Rock, Arkansas-based band Amasa Hines create a sound as big as their influences, pulling from across the genre map blending Soul, Afro-Beat, Psychedelic, Blues, Dub, and Indie Rock. The core members have been performing together for over 5 years, often adding auxiliary musicians creating an even more energetic live energy showcasing their instrumental and vocal power. In 2012, the band was listed as one of “12 Arkansas Bands You Should Be Listening to Now” by Paste Magazine and also earned the “Reader’s Choice for best band in Arkansas” award by the Arkansas Times. In 2014, they were listed as one of “10 Southern Rock Bands to Listen to Now” by Southern Living Magazine. You can catch their energetic live show Friday Nov. 9, at Zanzabar appearing with The Suffers. WFPK is proud to present the show! From their album All the World There Is, check out the tune Earth & Sky. This is Amasa Hines, The Opening Act

