Amasa Hines is a six piece, Little Rock, Arkansas based band whose sound is as big as their influences that pull from all over the map blending Soul, Afro-Beat, Psychedelic, Blues, Dub, and Indie Rock. The core members have been performing together for over 5 years, often adding auxiliary musicians further showcasing their instrumental and vocal power. In 2012, the band was listed as one of “12 Arkansas Bands You Should Be Listening to Now” by Paste Magazine and also earned the “Reader’s Choice for best band in Arkansas” award by the Arkansas Times. In 2014, they were listed as one of “10 Southern Rock Bands to Listen to Now” by Southern Living Magazine. You can catch their energetic live show tonight (5/1) at Zanzabar appearing with Chicano Batman. From their album All the World There Is, check out the tune Earth & Sky. This is Amasa Hines, The Opening Act.

More info: Official Site Facebook Twitter