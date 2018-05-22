It’s the kind of music that you can’t quite describe, but many have tried to label with inventive descriptions. Is it psych-folk? Astral rock? Spiritual bedroom pop? Whatever you care to name it, Damon McMahon’s project Amen Dunes is full of catchy guitar riffs mixed with dreamy synths, all paired with his soulful vibrato vocals. Formed over ten years ago, McMahon spent the last three working on his latest album Freedom, and it’s his most accessible to date. If you want to give his music your own label you can catch his performance with Fleet Foxes tomorrow night (5/23) at the Iroquois Amphitheater. To give you a preview, check out the track Blue Rose from the new album, his father being the subject. This is Amen Dunes, The Opening Act!

