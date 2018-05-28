The indie-pop musician Anna Burch was born for the spotlight; it just took several attempts to get there. After singing in the folk-rock band Frontier Ruckus, co-fronting the indie-rock act Failed Flowers, and joining other Michigan projects in her spare time, the Detroit singer-songwriter made her solo debut with Quit the Curse, a record of wry one-liners and moody indie pop. Every track on the record is marked by fuzzy guitar hooks and 1960s-flavored girl-group harmonies—a bold step forward from her folk background. Anna brings her catchy pop tunes to the stage this Wednesday (5/30) appearing with Speedy Ortiz at Zanzabar. Check out the tune Tea-Soaked Letter from the new record. This is Anna Burch, The Opening Act.

