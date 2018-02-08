A soulful rock singer/songwriter in the vein of Jeff Buckley, Neil Young and Joe Cocker, 22 year old Canadian Billy Raffoul was schooled in music at a young age. His earliest musical influences come from his father, a well-respected solo artist. He recalls “The Beatles were like Jesus in our house,” adding that he also listened to soul singers like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. On his tenth birthday, Billy received a guitar and started teaching himself to play. When Raffoul was in high school, he watched his dad headline a show for 4,000 people at his school’s stadium. “I remember in that moment thinking, ‘This is cool,’”. “I had appreciated music and written songs up until then, but I didn’t think I wanted to be a live performer until that one show.” Billy now splits his time between Nashville and Los Angeles where, in between playing shows, he has been collaborating with other songwriters and slowly but surely assembling his debut album. You can catch him in action Saturday, February 10th at the Mercury Ballroom appearing with ZZ Ward. WFPK is prod to be presenting this show. Check out his powerful debut single Driver. This Billy Raffoul, The Opening Act!

Official Site Facebook Twitter

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST