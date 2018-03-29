Black Lips were born of DIY ethic, working their way from sweaty basement shows in Georgia, getting banned from a few venues for their out of control live shows, to playing to huge crowds at international music festivals. The Atlanta flower punk pioneers have released their first album in three years, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, produced by Sean Lennon. The album is the group’s most musically evolved to date, while still staying true to their original blistering take on fuzzy, dirty rock n’ roll. It’s a sonically captivating album that is as creatively unhinged as it is precisely executed, one of the rawest and most expansive records in the band’s storied history. Black Lips are noted for their sometimes over-the-top antics in concert, and you can catch them in their full glory at the Mercury Ballroom TONIGHT (3/29) appearing with The Black Angels. Here with a taste of the new album is the track Crystal Night. Here’s Black Lips, The Opening Act.

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST