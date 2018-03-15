They’ve been called “a combustible combination of The Replacements and Buck Owens”. No disagreement here. For over 20 years, St. Louis’ The Bottle Rockets have continued to craft heartland epics within a rock n roll framework. Founder/singer/guitarist Brian Henneman meticulously crafts lyric-chapters straight from his well-worn journal. The roots-rock/Americana quartet gives a master class in capturing the beauty of everyday life, and painting a portrait of ongoing hope. Did I mention that the band rocks? You can catch them in their full glory tonight at The Mercury Ballroom appearing with The Turnpike Troubadours. From their 12th album, South Broadway Athletic Club, check out the lead track Monday (Everytime I Turn Around). This is The Bottle Rockets, The Opening Act.

