Brian Pounds is a singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas, and has spent years on the road, honing his craft playing countless venues across the country, occasionally opening for the likes Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Bob Schneider, Hayes Carll, and John Fullbright. In 2013, he was featured on NBC’s reality TV show The Voice. Speaking of his voice, it’s unmistakably strong; landing somewhere between the style of James Taylor, who he has been frequently compared to, and Chris Stapleton. Self-produced and tracked to tape in Nashville, his latest album is titled “Southern Writer” in honor of his Texas upbringing. Like a classic Ryan Adams or James Taylor record, the spotlight never veers away from the singer and the song. You can catch Brian in action at the KCD Theater Saturday, Feb 3rd, appearing with Bob Schneider. Here with his song “Somewhere, Maybe Carolina”, is Brian Pounds, The Opening Act.

