Forget the fact that none of the members of this band are over 21. The Broomestix are an R&B/Soul/Funk/Pop group out of Nashville; an exceptional group of musicians with a stand-out vocalist. Audiences across the country rave about the explosive talent and creativity of their high energy live performances. With their incredibly well arranged originals, they take inspiration from classic funk, soul and jazz icons way before their time, producing a sound reminiscent of legends like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Aretha Franklin. The group has released two albums, full of quirky horn riffs, fat chords, insightful lyrics, and smooth vocals. Catch the group in action this Friday (3/23) at Zanzabar appearing with the Zach Longoria Project. From their newest recording Running From the Law is the tune Heaven. Here is The Broomestix, The Opening Act!

