22-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter Colter Wall is one of country music’s rising new voices, and it’s his booming baritone voice that will first take you by surprise. Wall writes songs as stark and traditional as they come, accompanied by little more than an acoustic guitar. To call him wiser than his years would be an understatement: veteran songwriters go to great lengths to sound so gruff and world-weary. Wall draws influence from legends such as Hank Williams, Robert Johnson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Townes Van Zandt, and The Band, as well as contemporaries that include Shovels and Rope, Jack White, Ray Lamontagne, and Shakey Graves. Steve Earl said “Colter Wall is bar none the best young singer/songwriter I’ve seen in 20 years”. You can see for yourself this Friday (6/8) at The Louisville Palace appearing with John Prine. Here’s a taste of what to expect with the song Thirteen Silver Dollars. This is Colter Wall, The Opening Act!

