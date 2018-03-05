No stranger to the local and regional music scene, singer/songwriter/guitarist Dave Ernst performed in the 90’s with notable Louisville bands Big Wheel and Starbilly alongside Peter Searcy. After Starbilly faded Ernst spent time in the Richmond, KY band, Swifty continuing to hone his songwriting skills. The early Alt-Country scene was a huge influence on so many post-grunge musicians and Ernst was no exception. Uncle Tupelo was on the same Midwestern touring circuit as Big Wheel and Starbilly and was a huge influence on Dave’s post 90’s writing. Dave is back on the scene backed by The Early Favorites, who are all seasoned Louisville musicians as well that include Rick Green, Frank Parashar, Dave Coultas, Chris Fuller and Scott Lankford. Their debut album, Hickory Switch is due early spring on Eastwood Records, produced by Peter Searcy and mixed by former Wilco & Uncle Tupelo member Ken Coomer. You can catch the guys in action this Friday night at Headliners appearing with Mic Harrison and The High Score. WFPK’s Roots & Boots is proud to present the show. Get a taste of the new album with the song Superstar. This is Dave Ernst +The Early Favorites, The Opening Act.

Listen to SUPERSTAR by Dave Ernst +The Early Favorites here

