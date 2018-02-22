Australian-born alternative singer/songwriter Dean Lewis taught himself guitar growing up, playing along to his favorite Oasis songs and writing his own compositions, slowly amassing a small arsenal of original songs. He would continue largely outside the public eye for some time, quietly writing over 80 original songs before releasing his first single Waves, which made waves of its own, going 3 X platinum within a year of the release in Australia. The song found its way into the smash Netflix series Riverdale helping to further fuel the buzz about the artist outside his homeland. Lewis is an artist who has an effortless charm about him onstage, captivating his audience right from the start. He’s touring in support of his debut EP Same Kind Of Different, currently appearing with Brett Dennen. WFPK is proud to preset Dean Lewis and Brett Dennen on Monday, 2/26 at Headliners. Here with his smash debut single Waves, is Dean Lewis, The Opening Act!

Official Site Facebook Twitter

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST