Their sound has been described as bitter-sweet alternative rock with roots in both post-punk and 90‘s British guitar pop. Since 2006, Los Angeles four-piece Dear Boy have been slowly building a devoted live following, first headlining local venues such as the Troubadour and The Bootleg Theater, along with performances at SXSW as well as supporting national acts including Peter Murphy. They’ve got that college radio type of cool that easily puts their sound alongside that of Death Cab for Cutie and Stars. Their latest single “Love Interest,” is an ode to those clumsy years of young adulthood. WFPK is proud to present them this Saturday (4/7) at Headliners appearing with Rogue Wave. This is Dear Boy, The Opening Act!

