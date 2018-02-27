The son of a Texas music legend, Doyle Bramhall II is proof that there’s something in the family blood. His distinctive left-handed guitar work has impressed the likes of Eric Clapton, who he has toured and recorded with for more than a decade. Clapton lauds him as one of the most gifted guitarists he has ever encountered. Bramhall’s unparalleled guitar mastery also won the attention of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who showcased him on 3 separate tours. Early in his career he was befriended and supported by Stevie Ray Vaughan. At 18, Bramhall was recruited by Stevie’s brother Jimmie to play with the Fabulous Thunderbirds. After Stevie’s tragic death in 1990, Doyle, Charlie Sexton and Stevie’s rhythm section Double Trouble formed the Arc Angels. 2016 saw the release of his 4th solo effort, Rich Man, a mix of American blues influences and global music explorations. You can catch Doyle in action appearing with Jonny Lang this Wednesday (2/28) at the Brown Theatre. Check out his tune Mama Can’t Help You. This is Doyle Bramhall II, The Opening Act!

