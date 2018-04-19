Songwriters Drake Margolnick and Michael Finster were both hard at work on their own solo careers when they decided to join forces and form Flagship in 2011. Both were regulars in the Charlotte, North Carolina scene, Finster left his group Campbell and took the role as drummer while Margolnick reconfigured his solo act into the newly formed duo. They set out on a mission to make music that stirs up emotions, creating an atmospheric vibe in a rock and roll soundscape. You can catch the band in action tonight (4/19) at The Mercury Ballroom, appearing with Blue October. They’ll be returning in July to play Forecastle. Check out the video for Mexican Jackpot from their latest album The Electric Man. This is Flagship, The Opening Act!

