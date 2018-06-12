The Fourth Wall is a loud melodic noise-rock band from Portland, OR via Hawaii. In contrast, frontman and songwriter for the band Stephen Agustin is reserved and soft spoken in person, and recently finished a degree in Philosophy. He first started writing music as a teenager in Hawaii, while he was trying to square his newfound love of philosophy with his Christian upbringing. His songs helped him work through that confusion. He says his songwriting goal is to create music that is engaging sonically and philosophically. You can catch the band in action this Thursday (6/14) appearing with Typhoon at Headliners. Check out Circular Ruins, the first track taken from their new album, Infinite Other. This is The Fourth Wall, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Facebook Instagram Twitter