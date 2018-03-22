Sometimes, the phrase “singer-songwriter” can’t begin to capture how many different things a vocalist can do with a guitar in her hands. As a kid, Haley Heynderickx yearned to shred. At age 11, she sought out the only guitar tutor in her tiny hometown, but there was just one problem: her teacher taught only bluegrass. She became a model apprentice, diligent and focused on learning, later developing an infatuation for Bob Dylan. She says, “When I started, I just wanted to be a punk. Now, I love sweet, slow country—enjoying acoustic music for its own sake”. Heynderickx’s music immediately recalls folk music of the ’60s and ’70s mixed with a love of jazz radio. You can catch her on Tuesday (3/27) at Zanzabar appearing with The Low Anthem. Here from her debut album, I Need to Start a Garden, is the lead single, and it’s an ear worm, Oom Sha La La. This is Haley Heynderickx, The Opening Act.

Official Site Facebook Twitter

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST