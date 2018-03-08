With her solo project Half Waif, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nandi Rose Plunkett steps away from the indie rock band Pinegrove, to create shadowy, collage-like synth-pop. Classically trained, Plunkett’s layered vocals take center stage over intricate melodies and electronic soundscapes. Elements of the music she studied have found their way into her songs, particularly the melancholic chord changes of 19th Century art music. This provides a lush canvas for her voice, with its sharp edges that hint at her Celtic heritage. Her debut album Lavender hits record store shelves April 27th. Touring as a trio with Adan Carlo and Zack Levine, you can catch the band at Zanzabar March 17th appearing with Mitski. To get a preview, check out the first single Keep It Out, a song that ponders who we are in relationships. This is Half Waif, The Opening Act

