While strongly rooted in bluegrass, old-time, and folk music, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades create a sound that draws from the vaults of their musical influences, both collectively and individually. The group formed in 2010 while in college, the result of an impromptu acoustic instrument jam session, fueled by an assortment of fermented beverages. To this day, the music still hasn’t stopped and the party is still going strong. They have shared the stage with Trampled By Turtles, The Travelin’ McCourys, Railroad Earth, Merle Haggard, Yonder Mountain String Band, Marty Stuart, and many more, including The Infamous Stringdusters whom they appear with at Headliners this Wednesday, February 7th. WFPK is very proud to be presenting this show. Check out their latest single, The Ode. This Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The Opening Act.

