Her music draws inspiration from folks like Neil Young, Son House and Bob Dylan. Although just 20 years old, there’s great depth and maturity to her songwriting. London-based singer/songwriter Jade Bird began pursuing her music career at age 16. It’s her distinctive, powerful voice that grabs you first. Rolling Stone described her vocals as raw and robust and named her as a new country artist to watch in 2017. Her debut EP Something American was released in July 2017, produced by Simone Felice of the Felice Brothers, a record that reveals a songwriter wise beyond her years with melodic craft and emotional subtlety. She grew up listening to American music, and its influence on her songwriting is apparent, but she’s not shed her British roots. You’ll have a couple of opportunities to catch her performing this Friday. First, she’ll be joining us for Live Lunch, then later that night at Headliners appearing with Anderson East. Check out the title track to her EP Something American. This is Jade Bird, The Opening Act.

