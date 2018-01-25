It’s only rock and roll, but we LOVE it. You may know Jaxon Lee Swain from his time playing with the now-defunct Ladybirds, but stepping out as a frontman with his own band has shown him to be quite the rowdy rocker. Offering much more than just a garage sound, Jaxon’s high-energy music embraces the rowdiness of 60’s artists, often drawing comparisons to early Rolling Stones or Chuck Berry with hooks, sound and attitude. Swain also has an undeniable charisma, coolness and looks that scream “ROCK AND ROLL”! You can catch this sexy mother-rock ‘n roller and his killer band at Headliners this Saturday night (1/27) appearing with Quiet Hollers and Howell Dawdy. From his latest album release Night Diamonds is the cut Gonna Find You. This is Jaxon Lee Swain, The Opening Act!

