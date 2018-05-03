They often describe their music as one-part Grand Ole Opry and one-part Muscle Shoals. Breckenridge County, Kentucky’s Jericho Woods create their New-Country sound drawing from diverse influences ranging from 80’s and 90’s country, outlaw country, Southern Rock, and roots rock, to folk and bluegrass. The band, founded by cousins Josh Mitcham and Paul Priest in 2013, quickly turned heads and caught the ears of music lovers everywhere they’ve toured. Both Rolling Stone Country and Wide Open Country have named them one of the 10 new country artist to watch in 2018. You can see what the buzz is about Derby Eve (5/4) at Headliners when they appear with Old 97’s, presented by WFPK. Check out their tune Better Now. This is Jericho Woods, The Opening Act!

