Music runs in the family blood and in the fabric of a suit, but not just any suit. It was 2010 when the West Tennessee artist known simply as The Kernal went into the attic of his childhood home and found his late father’s red Opry suit. His father had played with artists Sleepy LaBeef, The Kendalls, and Del Reeves. Inspired to write his own songs after donning that suit that fit, he began to feel its mojo. He swears it’s a magic suit. His music gives a nod to the classic sound of ‘70s Nashville Countrypolitan, and he calls his sound Light Country, also the title of his new debut solo album. Named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know, you can get to know him at Zanzabar this Friday (4/13) appearing with Caitlin Rose. To give you a taste of what to expect, here’s the track Knock Kneed Ballerina. This is The Kernal, The Opening Act!

Official Site Facebook Twitter

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST