Defiant, indie rock that wears its heart on its sleeve, perfectly describes the Chicago-based band Lala Lala, fronted by songwriter and vocalist Lillie West. The band name recalls child-like singalongs, which seems appropriate since West spent her early years obsessed with music without realizing that she had the capability to make it, too. She started making her music just a few years ago as Lala Lala. Her songs are melodramatic, mischievous and messy, with the swells of fuzzy guitar acting as the barrier containing her energy. You’ll be able to witness that energy tonight (8/23) at Headliners with the band’s appearance before Wolf Parade. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! Check out the second single, Water Over Sex from the upcoming sophomore release, The Lamb, out 9/27 via Hardly Art. This is Lala Lala, The Opening Act!

