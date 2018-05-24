You might recognize the name Lauren Balthrop as one-third of the girl-group doo-wop trio the Bandana Splits, or perhaps her solo release under the name of Dear Georgiana. Over the past few years, she’s served as a backing vocalist for Bob Weir, Kevin Morby, Benjamin Booker, Elizabeth & the Catapult, Dawn Landes and Louisville’s own Roadie to name just a few. She is set to release her debut album under her own name this September, titled This Time Around. Her sweet vocals quiet even the loudest room and you can witness her in action Friday (5/25) at Headliners as part of the Roadie Record Release Show along with Bonnie Prince Billy, Dawn Landes and Tyrone Cotton. Check out the track Down from that upcoming release. This is Lauren Balthrop, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Facebook Instagram Twitter