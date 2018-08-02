Louisville’s Light Treasons mixes edgy rock ‘n roll and pop-punk with an emphasis on big guitars and soaring vocals. Citing influences from bands like Jimmy Eat World and Thrice, and drawing comparisons to Sunny Day Real Estate or Thursday might give you a feel for their musical direction. Formed in 2015, the band consists of Zach Pennington, Joel Eichenberger and Clay Nevels who had spent years together with the post-hardcore band Hark The Herald. Jared Howell and Rob Driver joined in to round out the lineup. You can catch them in action this Saturday (8/4) at Headliners appearing with Foxbat. Check out their latest single and video cover of Death Cab For Cutie’s “Soul Meets Body”. This is Light Treasons, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Facebook Twitter Instagram