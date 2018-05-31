Like her father John, Lilly Hiatt has songwriting in her blood. She mixes her Americana roots with gritty rock and roll. Country-grunge, if you will. Her latest album Trinity Lane, is her third, and was produced by Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope. It’s is an examination of personal truths; a collection of songs that take stock of where she’s been, where she’s going and the challenges she’s weathered to get there. An album full of details about unhealthy habits, nagging obsessions, heartbreak, love gone bad (or worse) and finding sobriety. It’s pretty much guaranteed that she’ll rock out this Saturday (6/2) at Headliners appearing with Justin Townes Earle. Check out the title track Trinity Lane, the road she once lived on in Nashville. This is Lilly Hiatt, The Opening Act!

