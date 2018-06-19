Lithics is a four piece minimalist punk band from Portland, Oregon formed in late 2014. Over the last year 4 years they have refined their sound focusing on interlocked bass and drum rhythms paired with angular staccato guitar counterpoint punctuated by Aubrey Hornor’s stark vocals. Reminiscent of bands like Gang Of Four, Devo, Talking Heads, Television and Tom Verlaine, the quartet has a unique unpredictable exploratory approach to their songs, most of what could be described as dance music, even on songs which aren’t formally danceable. If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to the sold-out show, you can experience them this Friday (6/22) at Zanzabar appearing with Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks. From their just-released album Mating Surfaces, check out the lead track Excuse Generator. This is Lithics, The Opening Act!

