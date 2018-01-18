Little Bandit is a group devoted to the songs of Alex Caress, who’s making classic country music with a sassy and subtle political twist. Caress first impressed Nashville audiences as part of the dream-pop band Ponychase, which was led by his sister, Jordan. More recently, he’s played keyboards in Adia Victoria’s band. Alex Caress’ own music recalls both Dolly Parton and Stephin Merritt of Magnetic Fields. Alex has a timeless Roy Orbison/George Jones croon and a taste for note-perfect Countrypolitan arrangements. His songs offer an openly gay perspective on classic country music and the themes of heartbreak, big dreams and drinking at the bar, all mixed with a touch of dry sarcasm and irony. Little Bandit was named one of Rolling Stone’s 2017 Top 10 Country Artists You Need to Know, and has opened for Nikki Lane and Sturgill Simpson. Currently on the road with Margo Price, catch them in action at Headliners this Saturday (1/20). Check out the song Bed of Bad Luck from the debut album Breakfast Alone. This is Little Bandit, The Opening Act.

