Her 2016 debut album No Burden won her unanimous acclaim as one of rock’s most promising new voices. Lucy Dacus returned this year with her sophomore release Historian, saying “This is the album I needed to make.” We’re glad she did. The record is a powerful, self-assured 10-track statement of intent, taking on the big issues of life-or-death reckonings, upheaval, both the personal and political, and ultimately, of hope. Historian is destined to end up on many best-of lists this year, further solidifying her as a major voice in rock. You can witness her in performance this week with her amazing band. WFPK proudly presents Lucy Dacus with Julien Baker at Headliners on Wednesday, July 18. We’re hooked on the track Addictions from the latest album. This is Lucy Dacus, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Instagram Twitter Facebook AllMusic