Listen to your mama. Louisville five-piece Mama Said String Band combine musical backrounds, spanning multiple cultures, styles and genres, with a strong focus on vocal harmony and tight, innovative instrumentation, to create a unique aural medley. They pull from an array of influences that include Bluegrass, Folk, Americana, Gospel and R&B. Performing around a single vocal & instrument microphone, brings an energetic old-timey musical feel to the stage. They were nominated in 2017 as finalists in the Bluegrass Artist category for the Louisville Music Awards and have performed at various notable festivals. Earlier this year, they released their self-titled debut album. You can catch the band in action this Saturday (4/28) at Headliners appearing with Ohlm and Hot Brown Smackdown. Check out their tune Mountain Life. This is Mama Said String Band, The Opening Act!

