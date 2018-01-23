Connecticut-based quartet McLovins launched their career in 2008 with a note for note cover of the Phish song Y.E.M. on YouTube that went viral, rocketing the band into overnight notoriety just two weeks into its inception. The band capitalized on their newfound and patchouli tinged fame by taking to the road. Their songwriting focuses on form, not 10 minute jams. By combining progressive jazz, jam music and rock n roll, McLovins offer a soulful bend of funky rhythms, edgy guitar riffs, melodic keyboard progressions, hard driving drums, accented by vocals reminiscent of The Grateful Dead. The band describes themselves as a “rock band with pop tendencies. If Phish and Kings of Leon had a baby, that would be what we sound like.” You can experience that for yourself this Thursday (1/25) at Headliners as McLovins will set the stage for Flobots. Check out the song Anxious from their recently-released EP People Say. This is McLovins, The Opening Act!

Official Site Facebook Twitter

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST