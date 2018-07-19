Not every artist can make the claim that they’ve collaborated with legends like Lou Reed, performed with the Rolling Stones, and entertained the Queen of England. Since forming in 1998,Toronto-based band Metric have taken an eclectic, adventurous path creating music mixing elements of synth pop, rock, new wave, dance-rock, and electronica. Where Metric’s most recent album found them in very glossy, synth-dominated territory, their new single Dark Saturday pivots back to a more guitar-driven sound, even opening with stuttering distortion as if issuing a statement of intent. It’s a timely song that explores the disconnect between the super-rich and the self-made. You can catch the band in action appearing with the Smashing Pumpkins this Saturday 7/21 at the KFC Yum! Center. Here’s a taste of their upcoming album with the track Dark Saturday. This is Metric, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Instagram Twitter Facebook AllMusic