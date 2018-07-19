Tracks
July 19, 2018

Not every artist can make the claim that they’ve collaborated with legends like Lou Reed, performed with the Rolling Stones, and entertained the Queen of England. Since forming in 1998,Toronto-based band Metric have taken an eclectic, adventurous path creating music mixing elements of synth pop, rock, new wave, dance-rock, and electronica.  Where Metric’s most recent album found them in very glossy, synth-dominated territory, their new single Dark Saturday pivots back to a more guitar-driven sound, even opening with stuttering distortion as if issuing a statement of intent. It’s a timely song that explores the disconnect between the super-rich and the self-made. You can catch the band in action appearing with the Smashing Pumpkins this Saturday 7/21 at the KFC Yum! Center. Here’s a taste of their upcoming album with the track Dark Saturday. This is Metric, The Opening Act!

More info:  Official Site   Instagram  Twitter   Facebook  AllMusic

  • Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10am EST.