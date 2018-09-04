Montreal-based singer-songwriter-producer Michael Rault delivers a sound that recalls ’70s bands that bridged the gap between folk-rock’s open-hearted strumming and power pop’s crisp, melody-forward confections—Wings, Badfinger, Big Star, and 10cc. His second full length album, It’s A New Day Tonight, offers an abundance of hooks draped in a credible vintage sheen. It’s Pop Rock & Roll with a psychedelic spirit. Rault hooked up with Brooklyn’s legendary Daptone studio head engineer Wayne Gordon who produced the album, after opening stints with the late Charles Bradley and Aussie shredders King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. It also led to signing with Daptone Records rock spinoff, Wick—becoming the first Canadian member of the Daptone family. You can catch him in action tonight at Zanzabar appearing with fellow Canadians U.S. Girls. Check out his tune I’ll Be There. This is Michael Rault, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Twitter Facebook Instagram

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.