British folk-rock duo The Rails are Kami Thompson and James Walbourne. It was serendipity that brought the couple together, first meeting when both were playing recording sessions for Kami’s mother Linda, which led to the couple forming a duo and later marriage. With folk legends Richard and Linda Thompson as parents, music certainly runs in Kami’s blood. James has previously worked with The Kink’s Ray Davies, The Pogues and has been guitarist for the Pretenders since 2008. The Rail’s critically-acclaimed 2014 debut album Fair Warning garnered rave reviews and praises, among them Mojo’s Folk Album of the Year award and the prize for Best Newcomer at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Four years later, they’re back with the new album Other People that stretches out with a band in a more rock direction. You can catch the band tonight (7/3) at the Louisville Palace opening for the Pretenders. Here’s a taste of what to expect. This is Shame from The Rails, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Site Instagram Twitter Facebook