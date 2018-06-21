They label their sound “post-country”, while others have called it “cuddlecore country”. Whatever the tag, their music is a mix of wistful melodies, dynamic guitars that jangle and twang. Born out of their deep friendship and a mutual affection for melody, Chicago’s Ratboys –the partnership of Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan – aim to ‘write songs that tell stories and honor the intimacy of memory,’ according to Steiner. They both felt the impulse to make music together from the get-go – they first met as university students, quickly released an EP, and started performing as an acoustic two-piece in dorm rooms and backyards. During the next few years, the friends traveled separately, eventually reunited, and recorded what would become the first Ratboys record. Relentless touring has led to their 2017 LP release GN (aka Good News), songs that tell stories of loss, heartache & loneliness. You can catch the band in action this Saturday (6/23) appearing with Hop Along at Zanzabar. Check out their tune Elvis Is In the Freezer from the new album. This is Ratboys, The Opening Act!

