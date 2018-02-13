Reptaliens, the Portland, Oregon husband-and-wife duo of Cole and Bambi Browning, quickly evolved from a conceptual collage of ideas into a bedroom recording project, captured through analog synthesizers, electric guitars, and melodic bass lines, recorded onto tape through a karaoke machine. Their project is an exploration in pop culture, inspired by sci-fi art, cult mentality and deep connections, creating low fidelity dreamscapes highlighted by Bambi’s lush vocals. Now as a band, they will be bringing their theatrical dream-pop performance to Headliners this Thursday, February 15, touring in support of their latest release FM-2030. Here from that album is the track If You Want. This is Reptaliens, The Opening Act.

Facebook Twitter

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:10 EST