He’s one of Louisville’s most respected and in-demand musicians, performing and touring with artists and bands such as Bonnie Prince Billy, Dawn Landes, Slow Down Johnny, Arnett Hollow, and Watty Peytona just to name a few. Chris Rodahaffer is stepping out musically in a new direction with his upcoming debut solo album Unfamiliar Skies, performing under the name of Roadie. The recording took place last August in NYC, with Chris on guitar and vocals, Ray Rizzo on drums, Josh Kauffman on keys, Mark Kelley (bassist for The Roots) on bass, and Jason Lawrence on percussion. The record also features guest vocal appearances by Dawn Landes and Will Oldham. We’re looking forward to the record release sometime this spring. You can catch Roadie in action this Wednesday (1/10) appearing with Rebirth Brass Band at Headliners. Here with a taste of the upcoming album is the song “It Ain’t Easy”. This is Roadie, The Opening Act.

