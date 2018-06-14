England’s Ruen Brothers could easily be labeled “New-Retro”, reminiscent of Roy Orbison and the Everly Brothers, but with a modern urgency. Henry and Rupert Stansall, known by their amalgam-created moniker Ruen Brothers, were inspired by their music aficionado father who raised the duo on a steady diet of Rolling Stones and Everly Brothers. Their kitchen rehearsals led to gigs playing Johnny Cash and Everly covers in local pubs. Over time, developing their own unique sound, making something new with traditional influences, caught the ears of iconic producer Rick Rubin, who worked his magic on their debut studio album ALL MY SHADES OF BLUE. You can catch them in concert this Friday (6/15) at the Mercury Ballroom appearing with Metric. They will be playing WFPK’s Live Lunch earlier in the day. Check out the song SUMMER SUN from the new album. Here are the Ruen Brothers, The Opening Act!

