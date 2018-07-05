They have the honor of being the first band to play the new Headliner’s Music Hall stage in 1998, opening for Louisville legend Tim Krekel. It’s fitting they take it again this Saturday in honor of the club’s 20th Anniversary. Louisville Alt-Country/ Neo-Honky Tonk rockers Satchel’s Pawn Shop formed in 1995 from a nucleus of Dave Porter, the band’s main songwriter and guitarist/vocalist, guitarist Dave Nofsinger and steel guitar player Ian Thomas. Porter had been in another band with bassist Willie McLean and drummer Glen Howerton and invited them to join in. Named in honor of baseball great Satchel Paige, it wasn’t long before the band caught the ears of many, including the acclaimed Americana magazine No Depression who did a feature on the band. They will be appearing with Love Jones this Saturday night as a part of Headliner Music Hall’s 20th Anniversary celebration. Don’t miss Satchel’s Pawn Shop, The Opening Act!

