Nashville is drenched in talent. 20 year old Music City native Savannah Conley knows this first hand having grown up immersed in the music business from a very young age. With her father, an accomplished studio and touring guitarist and her mother a hardworking background singer there was no escaping the countless spins of records from a genre-less household; the musical influencers reverberating from every single corner of the house. Upon winning the John Lennon Songwriter’s award in 2016 it became very clear that it was time to release something new. 2017 saw the release of her debut EP 18th and Portland, which she calls “a coming of age piece”. Her latest release, Twenty-Twenty, was produced by Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb and released on his label Low Country Sound. Cobb was blown away by her lyrics, and said she reminded him of a southern Mazzy Star. You can hear for yourself this Wednesday at Zanzabar when she appears with label-mate Brent Cobb. From her latest release is the song Never Be Ourselves. This is Savannah Conley, The Opening Act!

