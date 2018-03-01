Now into their 20th year together, Louisville indie-rockers Second Story Man continue their long standing musical connection and friendship. The three founding members — Evan Bailey, Jeremy Irvin and Carrie Neumayer, along with the addition of Drew Osborn (Old Baby/Your Black Star) released their eponymous third album in October, produced by Kevin Ratterman at La La Land Studios and released on Louisville label Karate Body Records. You can catch the band in action tonight at Kaiju, appearing with Cincinnati duo Lung. You can get a second helping tomorrow at WFPK’s Live Lunch. Check out their tune Want Within the Need. This is Second Story Man, The Opening Act!

