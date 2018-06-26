Sinkane, born Ahmed Gallab, is a Sudanese-American musician who blends prog rock, electronica, free jazz and funk rock with Sudanese pop. Prior to embarking on a solo career, he worked with Eleanor Friedberger, of Montreal, Yeasayer and others as a session musician. He is also band leader and music director of the Atomic Bomb Band,that includes members David Byrne of the Talking Heads and Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz. WFPK Night Visions Radio is proud to present Sinkane with Cut Copy this Thursday 6/28 at Headliners. For taste of what you can expect, check out the tune U’Huh from his latest album Life & Livin’ It. This is Sinkane, The Opening Act!

